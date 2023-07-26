U.S. has "non-human" remains of UFO pilots, intelligence agency whistleblower testifies to Congress

Whistleblower David Grusch, a former representative on the U.S. Defense Department's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) Task Force, testified under oath this morning that the U.S. government has in its possession "non-human" remains of UFO pilots.

Grusch made the claim today before a House Oversight subcommittee on extraterrestrial spacecraft claims.

Rep. Nancy Mace (GOP-SC) asked Grusch: "If you believe we have crashed craft…do we have the bodies of the pilots…?"

Grusch: "As I've stated…biologics came with some of these recoveries."

Mace: "Were they Human or non-human?"

Grusch: "Non-human."

Call me a skeptic, but no physical evidence supporting the idea that Earth has been visited by extraterrestrials has yet been offered by any whistleblowers. Until that happens, I'm far from convinced that Grusch's claims have any substance.