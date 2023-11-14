You think I'm here to sing for your amusement? Like I'm some kinda performer for the likes of you? What's this "good singer" crap, huh? You say that like I'm here to croon and make your fuckin' day brighter. Listen here, I sing because it's something I enjoy, not for your, or anyone else's, approval. So save your fuckin' comments, alright? I ain't looking for your fuckin' seal of approval. I do what I do for me.

Today I learned Joe Pesci released an album, titled Little Joe Sure Can Sing in 1968, covering the Beatles' "Got to Get You Into My Life, " "The Fool on the Hill," and "Fixing a Hole," along with some BeeGees songs. It's apparently a rarity, with a median price of $125, according to Discogs.

Here's his lounge-tastic stytlization of "Got to Get You Into My Life." Ooh!