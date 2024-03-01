One of Bill Murray's balls is up for auction

OK, fine. But it WAS a bowling ball that Bill Murray used in the 1996 film Kingpin. This unusual artifact belonged to film producer Bradley Thomas and is now on the block at Heritage Auctions. The current bid is more than $36,000.

This bowling ball is particularly notable as one of the most famous sporting props in film history. Remarkably, Murray actually rolled three consecutive strikes during the tournament's climax, a feat achieved without the aid of separate edited footage, eliciting genuine roars of applause from the live audience. Director Bobby Farrelly had anticipated that achieving three strikes in a row might take numerous attempts, but Murray surprised everyone with his skill. Ball weighs approx. 14.5 lbs.

Here's the scene: