Watch thousands of eggs turn into a gigantic omelet

The festival of the giant omelet is a dream come true for egg lovers. At this annual outdoor festival in Bessières, France, over 15,000 eggs are cracked open and fried into an omelet in a gigantic pan over an open flame.

The comically large omelet is then cut up and fed to the festival-goers. Even if you're not a fan of eggs, just watching the making of this omelet seems like a lot of fun.

In this informative and humorous video, we take a deep dive into the origins of the festival, the history behind the Brotherhood of the Giant Omelet, and the incredible story of how Napoleon Bonaparte himself inspired this delicious tradition. You'll also get an inside look at the festival's modern-day celebrations, including parades, live music, and of course, the making of the giant omelet itself.

