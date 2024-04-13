Parole de Chat: persistent French cat wants in

This video from the French YouTube channel Parole de Chat, which translates to "cat's voice" or "cat's speech," was posted nine years ago. That makes it about a hundred years old in internet years, but it is one of my all-time favorites, and I need everyone to see it.

Cats have been known just to show up at your house and decide that they live with you. Usually, they just sneak in an open door and make themselves comfortable, but this cat tries to use his powers of purrsuasion (sorry) to get inside. It is probably best enjoyed if you understand a little French, but even if you have to rely entirely on the subtitles, I think you'll agree that he makes a pretty compelling case for himself.