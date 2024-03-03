Food critic: Eminem's "Mom's Spaghetti" restaurant "the worst spaghetti that I have ever had in my entire life of eating spaghetti"

Food critic Mr. ChimeTime recently posted a review of Eminem's Detroit-based restaurant, "Mom's Spaghetti" that the rapper opened in September of 2021. Let's just say he was…underwhelmed. Hip Hop DX explains:
Popular food critic Mr. ChimeTime, who has over 580,000 subscribers on YouTube, is currently doing reviews of restaurants in Slim Shady's hometown of Detroit.
When it came to trying the food at Mom's Spaghetti, ChimeTime was far from impressed and posted a video describing it as "the WORST restaurant in Detroit."
He ordered three items from the menu: two different types of spaghetti boxes and a spaghetti sandwich.
"This is by far the worst spaghetti that I have ever had in my entire life of eating spaghetti," he said.
"When I tasted this, it kinda reminds me of middle school cafeteria meat. But I'ma keep it 100 with you, middle school cafeteria meat is better than this bullshit.
He goes on in the video to say that the spaghetti is "cold as fuck," and that the powdered parmesan cheese is "low grade, tasteless and cheap shit." He begs, "Can we get some real parmesan cheese please?"
What really conveys his feelings, though, are the disgusted looks on his face, the heavy sighs, and the "goddamits" he says while shaking his head.
I guess I can skip Mom's Spaghetti if I'm ever in Detroit!