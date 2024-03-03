Food critic: Eminem's "Mom's Spaghetti" restaurant "the worst spaghetti that I have ever had in my entire life of eating spaghetti"

Food critic Mr. ChimeTime recently posted a review of Eminem's Detroit-based restaurant, "Mom's Spaghetti" that the rapper opened in September of 2021. Let's just say he was…underwhelmed. Hip Hop DX explains:

Popular food critic Mr. ChimeTime, who has over 580,000 subscribers on YouTube, is currently doing reviews of restaurants in Slim Shady's hometown of Detroit.

When it came to trying the food at Mom's Spaghetti, ChimeTime was far from impressed and posted a video describing it as "the WORST restaurant in Detroit."

He ordered three items from the menu: two different types of spaghetti boxes and a spaghetti sandwich.

"This is by far the worst spaghetti that I have ever had in my entire life of eating spaghetti," he said.

"When I tasted this, it kinda reminds me of middle school cafeteria meat. But I'ma keep it 100 with you, middle school cafeteria meat is better than this bullshit.