How dryer sheets work (video)

In 2015, a reporter for WCCO 4 News found an awesome expert to explain how dryer sheets work.

Sometimes you just gotta wonder how things work. Today, I became interested in dryer sheets, as I recently bought a box of Bounce's Pet Hair and Lint Guard. I live with three dogs: one white, one black, and one red. Every blanket, sheet, sweater, tee-shirt or pair of sweat pants I own becomes impregnated with dog hair. Friends who have mistakenly worn crushed velvet into my home have had to give up on articles of clothing. Anyhow, the dryer sheets work so well, I had to find out how they work. Heather Brown from WCCO 4 News interviewed a remarkable expert:

It seems that dryer sheets work to attract and lock up the static electricity in one's dryer "like a lightning rod," removing it from clothes. The dryer sheet also rolls around in your laundry as it dries, coating it "like popcorn in butter" with softener. The pet hair-resistant variant has "more stuff."

I've been trying these dryer sheets: Bounce Pet Hair and Lint Guard Mega Dryer Sheets from Amazon.