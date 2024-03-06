Vax man: unbelievable tale of a man with 217 Covid shots

A 62-year-old German man deliberately received 217 Covid-19 vaccine doses without medical recommendation or supervision over 29 months, apparently as a way to pocket a little extra cash.

The vaccinations occurred between June 2021 and November 2023, and were administered at various centers across Germany. The man managed to receive vaccinations almost every four days by visiting different vaccination centers.

According to CNN, German Red Cross staff became suspicious of his frequent vaccinations and issued warnings to vaccination centers. He was stopped and detained at a vaccination center in Eilenburg. A public prosecutor in Magdeburg investigated the case, but ended up not filing criminal charges against the human pincushion.

The man reported no adverse health effects from the jabs, and test results indicated that while his antibody levels and cell response mirrored those of individuals who followed standard vaccination protocols, there was no significant improvement in the quality of his adaptive immune responses. "The benefit is not much bigger if you get vaccinated three times or 200 times," Dr. Kilian Schober, Researcher at the Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nürnberg told CNN.

