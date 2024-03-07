Voyager 1 has "serious problem," still transmitting gibberish

Several months after NASA reported that Voyager 1's space probe—currently 15 billion miles from Earth—was suffering a communication breakdown, the problem continues. It's still phoning home but sending gibberish and no technical interventions have helped.

"It basically stopped talking to us in a coherent manner," says Voyager mission project manager Suzanne Dodd. "It's a serious problem."

NASA launched the twin Voyagers 1and 2 in 1977 on a grand tour of the solar system and into the mysteries of interstellar space. Attached to each of these spacecraft is a golden phonograph record containing a message for any extraterrestrial intelligence that might encounter it, perhaps billions of years from now. This enchanting artifact—the Voyager Golden Record—may be the last vestige of our civilization after we are gone forever.

From NPR: