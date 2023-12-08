We're having a very special holiday sale on the Voyager Golden Record 3xLP box set that me and my buddies Timothy Daly and Lawrence Azerrad produced. It's now just $88 + shipping! Order by Sunday night (12/10) for delivery by Christmas. Here's what you get:

VOYAGER GOLDEN RECORD 3xLP BOX SET

• Three translucent gold 140 gram vinyl LPs, containing all of the original Voyager Record audio, in poly-lined paper sleeves

• Three heavyweight jackets, gold ink on black

• Full-color 96-page softcover book containing all images included on the original Voyager Interstellar Record, gallery of images transmitted back from the Voyager probes, and a new essay by Timothy Ferris, producer of the original golden record

• Gold foil print of Voyager Golden Record cover diagram, archival paper, 12" x 12"

• Voyager trajectories turntable slipmat, gold on black felt

• Full-color plastic digital download card for all audio of the Voyager Golden Record (MP3 or FLAC formats)

• Housed in a deluxe record box with pull-ribbon, gold ink on black

If you're not hip to the Voyager Record, please allow me to give some background. in 1977, NASA launched two spacecraft, Voyager 1 and 2, on a grand tour of the solar system and into the mysteries of interstellar space. Attached to each of these probes is a beautiful golden record containing a message for any extraterrestrial intelligence that might encounter it, perhaps billions of years from now. This enchanting artifact,officially called the Voyager Interstellar Record, may be the last vestige of our civilization after we are gone forever.



The Golden Record tells a story of our planet expressed in sounds, images, and science: Earth's greatest music from myriad peoples and eras, from Bach and Beethoven to Blind Willie Johnson and Chuck Berry, Benin percussion to Solomon Island panpipes. Natural sounds—birds, a train, a baby's cry, a kiss—are collaged into a lovely audio poem called "Sounds of Earth." There are spoken greetings in dozens of human languages—and one whale language—and more than 100 images encoded in analog that depict who, and what, we are.

