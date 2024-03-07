Wild video of Utah town being overtaken by tumbleweeds burying cars and blocking homes

A few days ago, thousands of tumbleweeds blew through the small town of South Jordan, Utah. Video below of the wild scene as the tumbleweeds buried cars and blocked homes.

"It was quite a sight to see," said South Jordan spokesperson Rachael Van Cleave. "They just rolled right into a lot of our neighborhoods, blocking homes, their front doors and their garages, 10 and maybe even up to 15 feet high."

The onslaught resulted from several days of 70 to 80 miles-per-hour winds blowing across the "wildland-urban interface" where South Jordan sits.

From the New York Times:

Tumbleweeds are dried, uprooted bushes of Russian thistle, an invasive species that came to North America in the 1870s. The plants have shallow roots and are adapted to dry out seasonally, pop out of the ground and tumble in the wind to spread their seeds. The events of the weekend united the community in bemusement, with residents bringing out their snow shovels to help each other. "We've had a little fun with it. We try to laugh at something that's so bizarre," Ms. Van Cleave said.

(Thanks, Chanté McCormick!)