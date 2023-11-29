Great Falls, Montana, with a population of 60,000, is famous for its Sip 'n Dip Lounge, a tiki-themed cocktail lounge established in 1962, featuring a giant aquarium behind the bar with swimming mermaids.

It has also gained notoriety for invasive tumbleweeds that threaten to bury houses, resembling some kind of hivemind monster. Witness this video taken last month, showing a terrifying tumbleweed assault on a suburban neighborhood.

From Fox 9 News:

Ferocious winds around Great Falls, Montana, Tuesday blew in piles of tumbleweeds, leaving them stacked high against homes in one neighborhood. The tumbleweeds covered sidewalks and yards. Some piles rose so high that they flowed over the roofs of homes, causing them to nearly disappear under the mountain of prickly beige brush.

[via The Whippet]