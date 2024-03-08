Cecil Beaton wins for having the best bathroom wallpaper

Cecil Beaton (1904 – 1980) was a "British fashion, portrait and war photographer, diarist, painter, and interior designer, as well as an Oscar–winning stage and costume designer for films and the theatre," according to Wikipedia.

He also had the best bathroom wallpaper I've ever seen. When guests came over, Beaton would ask them to hold their hand against the bathroom wall, and he would trace an outline of their hand. Then he would ask them to sign it.

This looks like so much fun to make and a great way to keep memories of who has used your bathroom.

There is no need to keep a stack of magazines next to the toilet when you have wallpaper like this to look at.