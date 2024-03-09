Dragon's Dogma 2 has the most in-depth character creator in gaming—and it's not even out yet

You could be forgiven for never having played Dragon's Dogma, a (kinda) obscure action RPG from the early 2010s. While the setting and story were bog-standard, the customization was second to none, and the unique selling point – assembling a DnD-style adventuring party purely of characters made by you and your friends – meant that no two playthroughs where the same. Its long-awaited sequel may not be out until the end of the month, but its character creation portion released as a free demo for any curious players to try.

It's ridiculously detailed and in-depth, allowing players to create anything from their wildest dreams… or their worst nightmares.

You can tell how robust a character creation engine is by the strength of its memes. Even if you have no interested in the sweeping fantasy adventure of Dragon's Dogma 2, the demo is free, and serves as a powerful visualization tool for all your character design needs.

