Bugs after dark: Short film reveals the night life of insects in the city

This fun short film by National Geographic shows the nightlife of bugs in the city. We get to see where they sleep, how they interact with each other, and are posed with the question, "What do spiders dream of?"

The video is both educational and funny, as it uses a storytelling perspective to showcase the shenanigans bugs get up to after hours. It is one of the most captivating bug videos I have ever watched, and I wish it were longer.

From YouTube: