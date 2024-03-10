Bugs after dark: Short film reveals the night life of insects in the city

This fun short film by National Geographic shows the nightlife of bugs in the city. We get to see where they sleep, how they interact with each other, and are posed with the question, "What do spiders dream of?"
The video is both educational and funny, as it uses a storytelling perspective to showcase the shenanigans bugs get up to after hours. It is one of the most captivating bug videos I have ever watched, and I wish it were longer.
From YouTube:
It's dangerous after dark for bugs in the big city. Praying mantises are awake and looking for their next meal. Jumping spiders must hide themselves away to ensure some well-earned rest. Meanwhile, cockroaches have to be extra wary if they want to find dinner and avoid becoming someone else's. Can these brave bugs survive the night?