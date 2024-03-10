Rain lovers rejoice: discover the ultimate ambient simulator

A pluviophile is defined as "a person who enjoys rain and rainy days, and is fascinated by the sights, sounds, etc., of rain."



If that description resonates with you, then this ambient rain simulator might be perfect for you. It's easy to use and offers various adjustable factors, including wind, lightning, and rain intensity.



As someone who is constantly seeking new rain sounds for my naps, I must say that this simulator has become my recent favorite.

