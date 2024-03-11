Mysterious massive metal monolith appears on Wales hillside

A ten-foot tall steel monolith mysteriously appeared on a hillside in Hay-on-Wye, Wales over the weekend. You might recall that in 2020, other similar monoliths manifested and then vanished in Utah, Turkey, Romania, the UK, and elsewhere around the world. This one caught the attention of Richard Haynes who on Saturday was out for a run in the area.

"I thought it looked a bit bizarre," Haynes told Wales Updates. "Then I went up to it and it was about 10-foot-tall at least and triangular, definitely stainless steel. It was hollow and I imagine pretty light. Light enough for two people to carry it up and plant it in the ground."

Or perhaps one strong extraterrestrial!