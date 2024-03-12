Haiti premier to resign as gang violence "spirals" out of control

Haitian prime minister and president Ariel Henry, who left the country days ago only to be turned away by the Dominican Republican and end up in Puerto Rico, is to resign. 15,000 Haitians are dead in the gang violence there and his last tip is to ask everyone to "remain calm and do everything they can for peace and stability."

Jimmy Chérizier, considered Haiti's most powerful gang leader, told reporters that if the international community continues down the current road "it will plunge Haiti into further chaos." "We Haitians have to decide who is going to be the head of the country and what model of government we want," said Chérizier, a former elite police officer known as "Barbecue" who leads a gang federation known as G9 Family and Allies. "We are also going to figure out how to get Haiti out of the misery it's in now."

Get ready for President Barbecue.

Looks like Henry was smart to leave: the last guy was assassinated and Henry was suspected of having had something to do with it.

