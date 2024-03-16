The Miniatures and Curious Collections Museum of Roswell, NM, is filled with wonderful things

The Miniatures and Curious Collections Museum is filled with wonderful things. Run by Elaine Howe, Nancy Fleming, the miniature museum has been up and running since 2015. It's located in Roswell, NM, this treasure trove of handmade miniatures showcases dollhouses, carnival scenes, landscapes, tiny towns, pottery, and more.

A while ago, while on a road trip, I had the chance to visit the museum and it was an unforgettable experience. I lost all track of time as I peered into all of the tiny houses and scenes, marveling at the exquisite amount of detail and creativity put into everything on display. This is a great place for both adults and kids if you are passing through Roswell.

Besides all of the lovely works on display, the Miniatures and Curious Collections Museum has a gift shop filled with a wide variety of toys, art, and unique handmade items. I spent almost as much time picking out gifts for friends as I did looking at the exhibition. The museum also offers various hands-on workshops for all ages, which look like a blast. You can check out their website for more information on this.



