YouTube star arrested for allegedly supplying ravers with snake venom to get high

Police in Noida, India arrested YouTube star Elvish Yadav, winner of the Bigg Boss OTT reality TV show, for allegedly providing snake venom as a drug for ravers attending a party he organized. Earlier forensic reports confirmed that samples collected from the party, which took place at a banquet hall last November, contained snake venom.

The venom from certain snakes has been used historically as an opioid-like pain killer and there are studies on its recreational use as well.

From India Today: