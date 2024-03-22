Germany legalizes weed

Germany is to allow adults to possess 25g (0.88oz) of weed in public and 50g (1.76oz) in their stash. The law comes into effect in April.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach advocated for the policy again on Friday, arguing that previous drug policy had failed and led to a black market. Public consumption will be allowed, so long as it is not within sight of children or near sports facilities. It will also be prohibited in pedestrian zones between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Adults will also be allowed store up to 50 grams of the drug at home, as well as keep three plants for home cultivation. Special cannabis clubs will be allowed to grow and purchase the drug on a limited basis from July 1. The clubs can have up to 500 members. Cannabis will remain prohibited for minors.

We're almost to the point where it not happening is suggestive of delusion, dysfunction and political paralysis.