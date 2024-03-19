Semi-truck flatbed carrying bee hives overturns (video)

An 18-wheeler truck turned over on a Natchez, Miss. highway on Sunday night. Turns out, the flatbed was loaded with dozens of bee hives. We're not pollen your leg, either! (Sorry.)

Beekeepers from Adee Honey Farms were called to the scene. Using smoke, they calmed the bees and collected most of those who were buzzing off.

"The majority stayed in the vicinity after the wreck and were able to be contained in or near their hives," Adams County EMA director Brad Bradford told WLBT: