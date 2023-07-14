A swarm of bees tricks homeowner into thinking a tornado has hit the front door (video)

When a resident in Hershey, PA checked their home security camera from work in May, they thought they were looking at a small tornado swirling up to the front door. "I was watching this from work for two hours," the homeowner told Ring.

But on closer look, it was actually a massive swarm of bees. (See amazing video below.)

Fortunately nobody was injured, but it took two weeks to remove the bees — and a bunch of beeswax — from the property, a task that required cutting through "stone and stucco and subfloor." It's amazing what these busy critters can achieve, and damage, when they work together.

Front page thumbnail image: Ring