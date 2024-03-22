Listen to this ambient jazz cover of "There is a Light That Never Goes Out"

Portland, OR and New Orleans-based musician Cyrus Nabipoor has managed to take an iconic Smiths song and make it his own. This ambient track is at once recognizable and entirely unique. The sentiment remains the same, Morissey's melancholic romance comes through Nabipoor's interpretation in melody alone, no lyrics needed.

Nabipoor has worked with Tarriona "Tank" Ball (of Tank and the Bangas), Jason Marsalis and a remarkable amount of the heavy hitters in the New Orleans jazz world. His original compositions are incredible, but I'm a sucker for covers. Check out his version of "Pan's Labyrinth Lullaby", a perfect and entirely unexpected reimagining of the haunting theme from Guillermo Del Toro's masterpiece. As fittingly creepy and sweet as the original is, Nabipoor's complex, ecstatic dance of a song is a more engaging piece of music on its own.

He's playing live in New Orleans at the Marigny Opera House (Perhaps playing the entirety of Live at Marigny Opera House?) on March 28. Shows in Portland, OR follow.

Better yet, give the whole album a listen.

Previously: Morrissey cover of Jobriath's "Morning Starship" is good, actually