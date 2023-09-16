These Norteño-style versions of "This Charming Man" and "Welcome to the Black Parade" are extraordinary

You might not think "This Charming Man" by The Smiths would sound good in Norteño style, but boy oh boy you'd be so incredibly wrong. Check out this half Spanish, half English, and wholly amazing rendition by Houston-based Norteño band EZ BAND. Seriously, SERIOUSLY—give it a listen! It's so good!

EZ Band also recently uploaded this extremely kickass version of "Welcome to the Black Parade" by My Chemical Romance. I am blown away at how well these indie songs translate into Norteño style.

The Berklee Pulse describes Norteño music:

Conjunto Norteño music is native to the Mexican states of Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahula and Nuevo Leon. Norteño music developed from a blending of Mexican and Spanish oral and musical traditions, military brass band instrumentation, and Germanic musical styles such as polka and waltz. European immigrants to northern Mexico and the southwestern United States also brought dance traditions such as the varsovienne. The focus on the accordion in the music of their home countries was integrated into Mexican music, and the instrument is essential in the genre today. It was called norteño because it was most popular in the northern regions of Mexico.

Learn more about the band on their website.