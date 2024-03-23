T-Rex sculpture is made entirely out of Pop-Tart wrappers

This T-Rex sculpture, posted to YouTube by Ripley's Believe It Or Not, is made of Pop-Tart wrappers. How many Pop-Tart wrappers does it take to make a T-Rex, you may wonder?

Pittsburgh artist Tyler Kozar (insta) decided to turn trash into a series of sculptures after he won one million pop tarts. He constructed 15 different art pieces from these wrappers, including the T-Rex.

It took 150 hours and 6 cans of spray glue to make this dinosaur, which stands over 14 feet tall. You can visit this piece of art at the Ripley's Believe It Or Not museum in Baltimore.

