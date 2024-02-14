Bill Post, who lead team that developed Pop Tarts, dead at 96

William Post, "inventor" of the Pop Tart, is dead at 96.

By age 21, Post was the personnel manager of [Kellogg's] and worked in all aspects of the business, including sales and production. … The executives had an idea for something "like a piece of pie, the shape of a slice of bread, fork marks around the edge, two pieces of dough with some filling in" to put in a toaster. Post took the idea and turned it into a real product, according to Kellanova. It is at this juncture that Bill is often credited for having 'invented' the Pop Tart," Post's obituary states. "To be accurate, however, Bill would say, 'I assembled an amazing team that developed Kellogg's concept of a shelf-stable toaster pastry into a fine product that we could bring to market in the span of just four months.'"