I'm planning to visit the museum of Vintage Lasers and Holograms in Tempe, Arizona after reading about it at Atlas Obscura. This hidden gem features more than 180 lasers and holograms dating back to the 1970s.

The museum is owned by holographer Bob Hess, a passionate collector and user of lasers and holograms since the 80s. Every review I come across says that it's an exceptional place to visit and that the owner is wonderful.

According to the trip advisor, the museum is free to visit, and best for mature visitors as there are many fragile items on display.

