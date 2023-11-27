Science fiction-style beam weapons that can destroy targets with directed lasers or microwaves are the near-term future of advanced weaponry. According to the US Office of Naval Research, the beam weapons, mounted on military vehicles, "are capable of converting chemical or electrical energy to radiated energy and focusing it on a target" causing damage that "degrades, neutralizes, defeats or destroys an adversarial capability." Zzzzzzap!

Despite facing developmental challenges, the US Pentagon views directed-energy weapons as critical to the National Defense Strategy, pouring a billion dollars annually for the last three years into their research and development. One big benefit is that they don't run out of ammunition, although seemingly battery life could be an issue.

From The Week: