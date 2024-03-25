Dead body in drinking water reservoir for a month results in "boil water advisory"

On February 24, Abdullahi Muya, 29, climbed over the fence surrounding a Rochester, New York drinking water reservoir. Apparently, he fell into the reservoir and died there. Almost a month later, city water bureau spotted Muya's body in the reservoir. As a result, the city issued a "boil water advisory" for some neighborhoods.

"We can't say 'yes it's absolutely clean,'" Starr O'Neil of the Monroe County Department of Health told Rochester First last week. "We think so with all the initial tests, but we have to make sure that the public is safe, hence the abundance of caution with this boil water notice."

The advisory has since been lifted.