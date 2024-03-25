Stunningly dreamlike paintings of a UFO, monolith, spirit guides, and other high weirdness

In Aryo Toh Djojo's new exhibition Unseen Realities, the Los Angeles-based artist invites us to bear witness to extraordinary phenomena and unknown (unknowable) experiences. The show runs until March 30 at Stems Gallery in Paris.

"Unseen Realities, Toh Djojo's augural solo exhibition at Stems, Paris, offers a glimpse into an ambiguous galaxy, possessing an eternal suspension between an ephemeral immediacy, congruent to the technical application of acrylic with the device of an airbrush, and the aesthetic effect of vague dissociation it produces in relation to the otherworldly he takes as subject matter."

Far fucking out.

Aryo Toh Djojo, "Set & Setting," Acrylic on canvas, 30.5 x 121.9 cm.