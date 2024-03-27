Don't miss this suite of must-have Microsoft office apps for just $30

TL;DR: Take your digital tasks to the next level with the apps offered in either Microsoft Office 2019 for Windows or Mac! Snag the entire suite for just $29.97 through April 2.

It's 2024, well into the "making things easy on ourselves" era. But if you're still trudging through digital tasks without some of Microsoft's most popular apps, like Word and Excel, you may as well be working in the Stone Age.

When it comes to getting things done both in your professional and personal life, Microsoft offers the tools you need to be more efficient than ever, and Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 has you covered. That's because it gives you access to ground-breaking tools to help you analyze data, manage professional teams, formulate ideas, and more, all in easy-to-navigate interfaces—even if you're working on a Mac! But the best part? This entire suite of apps is currently marked down to a mere $30, a fraction of its normal price, as long as you act before April 2.

One of the most popular business suites around the world, Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 is specifically designed to help users be more productive with their time. It offers new and improved versions of its most popular apps, including Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, Publisher, and more, upping the ante when it comes to revising documents, building spreadsheets, and monitoring email blasts. After using these apps in your day-to-day routine, you won't even know how you went without them for so long.

Sure, all these Microsoft Office apps sound great, but what about the installation process? Lucky for you, uploading the office suite couldn't be easier. Upon purchase, you'll have the ability to download everything onto your Windows 10 or 11-enabled device or your Mac instantly, complete with free customer service in case you hit any bumps in the road. And since you'll be granted permanent access to these apps on your device, you never have to worry about hidden renewal fees.

Until April 2 at 11:59PM PT, pay just once for these licenses:

StackSocial prices subject to change

See also: Microsoft Word is 40 today