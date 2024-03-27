Man arrested for eating leg of pedestrian killed by train

On Friday, a man was hit and killed by a train at an Amtrak station in Wasco, California. Shortly after, construction workers spotted another fellow walking down the street nearby waving around a dismembered leg and chewing on it. (Blurred video below.)

"He was biting it and he was hitting it against the wall and everything," said witness Jose Ibarra. "On the leg, the skin was hanging. You could see the bone."

Police tracked down the man carrying the leg and arrested him for removing evidence from the scene of the accident. He also had multiple outstanding warrants.

