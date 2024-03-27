Take your poop with you: Nepal cracks down on human waste woes

The number of adventurers with their sites on Mt Everest is increasing. In 2023, Nepal authorized 473 climbing permits, not including Sherpa guides and support staff. Unfortunately, the popularity of the peak has caused a shitty problem.

"The problem of human waste on Everest was very bad," says Diwas Pokhrel, first vice president of Everest Summiteers Association. "[It was] polluting the mountain environment."

Now, new rules require climbers to pack out their poop.

From CNN: