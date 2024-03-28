A book bound with human skin from dead woman's corpse finally removed from Harvard library

Apparently, in the 1800s, it wasn't unheard of for books to be bound in human skin. And Harvard University still had one such book in its library — until its decision to remove it this month.

Harvard's copy of the 19th century book, Des destinées de l'âme by Arsène Houssaye, has a morbid history. According to a Harvard Library statement, the book, published in 1879, was first owned by Dr. Ludovic Bouland, a French doctor who took skin off of a dead patient "without consent" while working at a hospital. He then used her skin to bind the book.

Harvard received the book in in 1934, and for a while, those in the know would "haze" Harvard student library employees by asking them to "retrieve the book without being told it included human remains."

But it wasn't until 2014 that the university "publicly confirmed that the binding was made from human skin," according to ABC News. And Harvard admits that, even after acknowledging the book's binding material, "anyone who asked for it, regardless of their reason for wishing to consult it," could still have access to it. Until this month.

From ABC News: