University launches course on crafting cannabis confections

Got ideas for new weed gummies, chocolates, candies, or other goodies but don't know your cannabis chemistry? Western Washington University is offering a new certificate program in "Cannabis Product Development and Design."

This is your opportunity to "delve deep into the science of cannabis extraction, how to craft exceptional products that cater to a variety of preferences and needs and strategies for building a compelling cannabis brand," according to the program explanation.

The university's partner in the curriculum is Green Flower, a training platform for cannabis professionals.

"When you look at the industry today and you see it's generating billions of dollars in revenue, it' one of the fastest growing job markets and that its creating immense opportunity for people that work inside of the space to gain new responsibilities, it's a really exciting industry to be a part of," Green Flower CEO Max Simon told KOMO News.