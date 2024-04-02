I stayed in a 180 sq ft cottagecore tiny house hotel room

Sending my daughter off to college in Portland, Oregon opened the door to an adventure I've long wanted–exploring the city in greater detail. Each visit brings me to a new corner of Portland, offering a fresh perspective of different neighborhoods. My accommodations have varied from the Ace Hotel downtown—a favorite despite the lack of parking—to Lolo Pass, a boutique hostel that I really liked but recently discovered has transitioned into a drug treatment center. Most recently, I spent the night at the Tiny Digs Hotel which is a fenced corner lot of charming tiny homes in the inner eastside neighborhood of Kerns.

This place is seriously cool.

My daughter wholeheartedly approved of the experience, "It made me want to drink tea, eat scones and cozy up with a book."

There are 12 tiny homes in total, all decorated inside and out to a different theme–from beach-inspired to barn-style. For this visit, with my 19-year-old daughter SJ joining me, I sought out something special. Knowing her love for the cottagecore aesthetic, I opted for the "Cottage" tiny home ($150/night), which can be best described as 180 square feet of "granny chic" where every detail thoughtfully curated.

Antique hutch full of fancy tea cups, saucers, and fancy teas? Check.

Rolling pin paper towel holder? Check.

A galvanized tub as a sink? Check.

Lacy table bits and stained glass? Check.

Pink-and-white floral quilted bedspreads and soft pillows? Check.

A beaded glass hanging lamp and Victorian-style tin ceiling tiles? Check.

Did she love all this nostalgic charm? Yes, yes, she did.

No detail left unturned. Photos by Rusty Blazenhoff.

Our room was old fashioned in style but had all the modern conveniences, including WiFi, air conditioning, a mini fridge, and well-insulated walls. It was surprisingly quiet, we didn't hear any street traffic. Although compact, its bathroom is thoughtfully designed to maximize space, complete with a shower. The cozy loft bedroom, accessible via a few stairs, requires a bit of ducking to enter, but once you're up there, it's quite comfortable.

The kitchenette corner has an induction stove top with an enamel kettle for boiling water. The living area is furnished with a desk and chairs, a gas fireplace, and a daybed that can be folded down for an additional guest. Though, we felt two people was the maximum for the space.

Out in the shared courtyard, there were fire pits, seating, and cornhole.

We're already planning our next visit. This time we're thinking of trying out the larger "Finlandia."

Tiny Digs Hotel is located at 2646 NE Glisan Street in the Kerns neighborhood of Portland, Oregon. You'll find great coffee shops, restaurants, indie stores, the Art Deco Laurelhurst movie theater, and more within walking distance. For those driving, there are no designated spaces but free parking is readily available on the surrounding streets, typically in front of residential homes.