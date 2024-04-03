Dead battery from the International Space Station crashed through man's house

A few weeks ago in the middle of the afternoon, this hunk of metal crashed through the roof and two floors of Alejandro Otero's home in Naples, Florida. Otero wasn't home at the time but says the two-pound object just missed hitting his son.

Otero eventually reached NASA who retrieved the item.

According to Ars Technica, the object came from a cargo pallet of depleted batteries from the ISS "that was originally supposed to come back to Earth in a controlled manner. But a series of delays meant this cargo pallet missed its ride back to Earth, so NASA jettisoned the batteries from the space station in 2021 to head for an unguided reentry."

Better get Geico.