Watch a slug encounter a droplet of water

Watch a slug become completely flabbergasted when it runs into a droplet of water. The slug decides to poke its head into the water droplet, and then immediately retracts its eyes and head inward after deciding the water is not fun.

Newly hatched slug (Gastropoda) approaching a water droplet on a leaf before bursting it and retracting its eyestalks, Birmingham, England, UK. Controlled conditions.

I'd like to know if the slug eventually learned to cope with its strong aversion to water, or if it does this everytime it comes across a water drop.

