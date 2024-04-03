Grim Reaper attends woman's funeral service

While Sharon Taffs of Essex England was dying from breast cancer, she made a special request for her memorial service. Taffs's friend jokingly suggested that he show up dressed as the Grim Reaper and Taffs loved the idea. So on the day of the funeral, the Grim Ripper showed up in full regalia, pointing to other mourners and saying, "You're next."
"We were just fulfilling her wish," Taff's daughter Louise Miller said. "If you research the Grim Reaper, he transports the soul to where it's going, so he's not actually a bad person."
Apparently the family warned other likely guests in advance and, incredibly, several decided not to attend as a result.
From the BBC News:
She said everyone wore white and Dominick the Donkey, an Italian Christmas song, was played for her Italian friend, Maria – all things Mrs Taffs had requested.
"It was a really good thanksgiving of her life," Ms Miller said. "She would be absolutely loving the attention her funeral is getting, as it just showcased her personality and sense of humour.
"She didn't want people crying, dressed in black and being sad, and she got what she wanted.