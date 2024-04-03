Grim Reaper attends woman's funeral service

While Sharon Taffs of Essex England was dying from breast cancer, she made a special request for her memorial service. Taffs's friend jokingly suggested that he show up dressed as the Grim Reaper and Taffs loved the idea. So on the day of the funeral, the Grim Ripper showed up in full regalia, pointing to other mourners and saying, "You're next."

"We were just fulfilling her wish," Taff's daughter Louise Miller said. "If you research the Grim Reaper, he transports the soul to where it's going, so he's not actually a bad person."

Apparently the family warned other likely guests in advance and, incredibly, several decided not to attend as a result.

From the BBC News: