A customer of the Return to Nature funeral home in Penrose, Colorado has filed a class action lawsuit against the business for allegedly providing families with fake ashes instead of their loved ones' cremated remains. What did they receive instead? According to several other families interviewed by the Associated Press, the "the material seemed like dry concrete." They even tested the purported remains by mixing the powder with water and doing a side-by-side comparison with Quikrete.

"The reaction, it looked very, very similar, the consistency and everything," Tanya Wilson told KDRO. "Then when it dried, it dried into little tiny rocks, very, very similar. It gave me confirmation that I believe it's concrete."

So where are the bodies?

From Law and Crime: