In this video, an AI (prompted by Riley Goodside, an engineer at Scale AI) offers a sad, piano-backed performance of the MIT license, a permissive software agreement that allows for free reuse of the material thereby licensed.

AI-generated sad girl with piano performs the text of the MIT License pic.twitter.com/h5wdMuNUdm — Riley Goodside (@goodside) April 4, 2024

The way it whispers the "the software" parenthetical is really something, but you can't beat the soaring and emotional cry of "Warranties of Merchantability, fisted for a particular purpose."