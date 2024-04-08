Escaped pack of hybrid beasts evading capture in Northern California town

A pack of wolf-dog hybrids is roaming the Northern California town of Shingletown and have managed to evade capture. According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, the animals are some kind of "wolf/husky/malamute hybrids that belonged to a local resident and had gone feral." According to the sheriff's office public information officer Tim Mapes, the pack of wolf hybrids have already killed area dogs.

Animal control officers are conducting regular patrols in the vicinity and set multiple traps. Meanwhile, residents have been duly informed to stay safe and protect their pets and livestock.

