Truck carrying 100,000 living salmon crashes, astonishingly spilling the fish into a creek

A semi-truck carrying more than 100,000 living salmon crashed in northeast Oregon. Incredibly, the truck overturned into a roadside creek and the vast majority of the young fish were dumped right into the water. The driver suffered minor injuries and the fish—spring Chinook smolts—are expected to survive.

"The accident occurred on a sharp corner with the 53-foot truck rolling onto the passenger side, skidding on its side on the pavement, and then going over a rocky embankment causing it to roll onto its roof," according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

From CNN: