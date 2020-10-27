Brooks Falls in Alaska's Katmai National Park is the best place in the world to watch brown bears feasting on salmon as they swim upstream to spawn. Here's a wonderful live nature cam from EXPLORE, the world's largest live nature cam network.
Livecam: Brown bears feasting on leaping salmon swimming upstream to spawn, in Alaska's Katmai
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Alaska
- animals
- Nature
- salmon
Fungie the Dingle Dolphin is missing
Fungie the Dolphin has been a bit of a local celebrity in Dingle, Ireland since he was first spotted in the harbor by Paddy Ferriter back in 1983. The famously playful dolphin would dance with humans and leap excitedly through the air, entertaining tourists and fishermen alike. But no one's seen Fungie since October 13.… READ THE REST
Watch baby sea otter Joey, live in his aquatic nursery
Joey is an orphaned sea otter pup that was rescued by the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia on July 3, 2020. You can watch his progress in rehabilitation live from his nursery, and they're streaming right now as I type this blog post, Friday, October 23, 2020. Learn more about Joey and… READ THE REST
Florida cat gifts its owner with a two-headed snake
Palm Harbor, Florida resident Kay Rogers says her cat kindly gifted her with a rare two-headed southern black racer snake. The cat performed a good deed as, according to the Florida Wildlife Center, "two-headed snakes are unlikely to survive in the wild as the two brains make different decisions that inhibit the ability to feed… READ THE REST
Fully customizable meditation app
Stress is par for the course these days. If you've found meditation helps to quiet those interior voices of doubt, fear and confusion, then you have every reason to continue that practice. But as soothing as meditation can be, it can also serve another purpose: to focus your attention, sharpen your performance and forge you… READ THE REST
Save over 25% on these 100% organic and biodegradable hair ties
When the history of Earth is ultimately told by aliens or time travelers or whoever stumbles across what's left of our planet a millennia from now, these beings will need to understand what a hair tie is and why it was created…because it's guaranteed they find them everywhere during their study. Today, hair ties are… READ THE REST
This portable Apple Watch wireless charger makes sure you have power on the go
Ask most Apple Watch users about their biggest beef with the most popular wearable in tech today and many will likely answer with the same beef had by many users of wirelessly charged devices. It just isn't so simple making sure your wireless charger is lined up properly with your device to get a steady,… READ THE REST