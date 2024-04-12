That strange UFO orbiting the Moon has been identified

Above is an image taken by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LOR) of a "mystery" surfboard-shaped object orbiting the Moon. Quashing the conspiracy theories, NASA has identified the UFO. In fact, from their perspective, it never was unidentified.

The object is Danuri, the Korea Aerospace Research Institute's lunar orbiter. Launched in 2022, Danuri is South Korea's first Moon mission. According to the Planetary Society, the probe is studying the Moon's surface and "represents the first step in South Korea's Moon exploration plans, which aim for a robotic landing mission and more."

