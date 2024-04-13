Atlas Obscura's list of signs around the USA that evoke "Pure Americana"

As an enthusiast of both signs and roadside attractions, I always enjoy driving by unique retro signs that evoke a sense of nostalgic Americana. Here's Atlas Obscura's list of signs around the USA that evoke it! There are many gems such as the original Taco Bell sign, and the iconic Topsy the Clown sign in Reno.

I love how worn down some of the signs on this list are, such as the Stardust Motel Sign in Marfa, Texas. The faded exterior makes me wonder about its history and the long-gone motel it used to advertise for. It now stands at the entrance to an RV park.

From Atlas Obscura:

"Any Road Trip across the United States will yield copious amounts of wonder in the form of roadside attractions, many of which stand as pristine examples of Americana. Many of the marquees and signs have been catching the eyes of passersby for decades, a testament to the resilience of steel and a little bit of kitsch. Others dazzle as neon showcases that illuminate an evening cityscape."

See Also: Feds ban humor on electronic highway signs