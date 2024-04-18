Colorado law bans commercial misuse of people's brain data and thoughts

Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed a bill on Wednesday that gives people protection from having the content of their brainwaves misued.

House Bill 24-1058 expands the existing "Colorado Privacy Act" by including biological and neural data. With advances in technology and the increasing collection and analysis of personal information, the bill recognizes the need for enhanced privacy safeguards.

"Everything that we are is within our mind," Jared Genser, general counsel and co-founder of the Neurorights Foundation, a science group that advocated the bill's passage, told the NY Times. "What we think and feel, and the ability to decode that from the human brain, couldn't be any more intrusive or personal to us."