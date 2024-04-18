Rescue rats learn to drive tiny cars built just for them

A family in British Columbia is taking the phrase "rat race" literally. Inspired by a University of Richmond study (previously at Boing Boing) that found teaching rats to drive tiny cars decreased the critter's stress hormones, they gave their two male rescue rats, Kuzko and Kronk, their own wheels and driving lessons.

The rats' grandfather, who is mechanically inclined, took on the task of building two miniature vehicles for Kuzko and Kronk. By pressing the pedals, the rats can control the vehicle. Middle pedal moves it forward, the left pedal makes it turn left, and the right makes it go right. Rats are smart and you'll see in the videos that they are really getting the hang of it. [via Nag on the Lake]