Andrew Tate: men who have recreational sex with women are actually gay

Andrew Tate, the so-called "King of Toxic Masculinity" who is good buddies with Elon Musk and was recently charged with human trafficking in Romania, has evolved. Somehow, the former kickboxer has achieved a new level of unprecedented supervillainy.

Sex is for making children.



Any man who has sex with women because it "feels good" is gay.



Oh my pee pee feels good this is great!



In fact if you are 40 with less than 5 children you're probably gay.



All that feel-good pee pee sex and hardly any genetic legacy? — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) April 24, 2024

Let alone the fact that it's unclear how many children Tate actually has, if any. But I'm still having trouble parsing the logic here. I can sort-of-half-assedly-ironically get behind the EdgeLord notion that masturbation is inherently gay—after all, a man with a penis who enjoys playing it is also a man who enjoys, well, playing with a man's penis. And I can sort-of squint and try to get past the "gay-as-pejorative" vibe here (not really, but I can force it if I'm earnestly trying to make sense of this). But even if I concede that point to Tate — how does "deriving pleasure from a sexual encounter with the opposite sex" possibly equate to either homosexuality or pejorative-gay-ness?

I've already wasted too much of my life thinking about this. When the reality is clearly quite simple: Tate is a monster, and a troll.

